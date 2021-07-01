Elejabeth Gomes

Old Bat

Old Bat black dress wired girl imagination fun red background witch old bat illustration design cute girl creative cartoon colours colourfull illustration cartoon character cartoon canvas art
Here is another portrait of my imagination, an Old Bat. I have done this character in Adobe Photoshop. It is full of fun!
