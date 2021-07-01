Refka Muhammad

Toku Travel

Refka Muhammad
Refka Muhammad
  • Save
Toku Travel graphic design
Download color palette

Hi,
i just wanna share some mobile design exploration travel app.

please let me know what do you think about this exploration!

if you like it don't forget to press "L".
Thanks.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Refka Muhammad
Refka Muhammad

More by Refka Muhammad

View profile
    • Like