Best practice: Button

Looking for the best way to build a Button in Figma? Stop right there! Here is the Best practice when it comes to designing Buttons.

↓ Try it out ↓

https://www.figma.com/community/file/981848274802782659/Best-practice%3A-Button

• 3 styles — Solid, Ghost and Borderless

• 3 sizes — Large, Medium and Small

• 4 states — Default, Hover, Pressed and Disabled