Yong-Gu Development

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We framed the logo with a space-sense hexagonal shape. In addition to representing the beehive-like stability, the shape also likes the Chinese character "固" (Gu) itself. The Chinese character "固" (Gu) can be divided into "口 十 口" (square plus square). We turn the inner square as the symbol of a family, while the outer square is guarded by 詠固 (Yong-Gu). Under this mutual trust, we make a better field.
More details:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122582919/Yong-Gu-DevelopmentBrand-Identity-