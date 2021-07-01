Adheedhan Ravikumar
Champions of Change - Identity

Identity design for Champions of Change. Champions of Change is an initiative by Chargebee. We host a couple of events around the year that intend to celebrate the leaders who challenge the status quo. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

