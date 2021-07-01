Olive Branch Outline. Collection of elegant linear olive branches. This delicate set will help you decorate your wedding invitations, banners, magazines, or your brand packaging.

💪 More Details: https://masterbundles.com/downloads/olive-branch-outline-collection/

🏆 Vendor Alisha Gronska: https://masterbundles.com/vendor/alishagronska/

🖥 MasterBundles: https://masterbundles.com/

💵💶 Sell Your Deal: https://masterbundles.com/sell-your-deal/