Jahid Hasan

Zaka - Online Payment Gateway Logo

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
Hire Me
  • Save
Zaka - Online Payment Gateway Logo fintech logo tech logo playful logo money logo modern logo start up company logo saas logo app logo online payment system logo colorful logo online payment gateway logo z logo zaka
Download color palette

Logo Story:
This is one of my latest project. The logo is for an online payment gateway platform. They will basically based in Africa region. Later they will expand their business.

In the logo mark we tried to show the Z letter in negative space and it is surrounded by paper money. They wanted it a bit playful but modern. So here is the final outcome. Hope you guys love it. Thanks.
------------------------------------------------------
Project Inquiry: brandoxideoffice@gmail.com

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
Logo, Brand Identity and UI Design Expert
Hire Me

More by Jahid Hasan

View profile
    • Like