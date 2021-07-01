Zaka - Online Payment Gateway Logo

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Logo Story:
This is one of my latest project. The logo is for an online payment gateway platform. They will basically based in Africa region. Later they will expand their business.
In the logo mark we tried to show the Z letter in negative space and it is surrounded by paper money. They wanted it a bit playful but modern. So here is the final outcome. Hope you guys love it. Thanks.
Project Inquiry: brandoxideoffice@gmail.com