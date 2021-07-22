Daniel Zamora logo

Tyler Pate

I recently finished up an fun branding project with Daniel Zamora. We explored various concepts and ideas that ultimately landed on this bold, sophisticated, and simple mark that truly speaks to the brand and Daniel himself. I’m so thrilled with the final work we cooked up and excited to share more on this process later.

