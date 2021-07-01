Good for Sale
Vida Lamakani
Vida Lamakani
Vida Lamakani for Piqo Design
The Odd Illustrations pack | 20+ Illustrations in 6 Styles

Price
$47.99
Don’t have extra time to create beautiful Illustrations? We got your back.

We’ve created practical Illustrations. Real-world stuff. “Although productivity is the cornerstone of the designs, #TheOdd can also cover various topics and can be a perfect fit for a variety of projects.”

20+ Illustrations in 6 styles Designed with iPad Pro and Procreate app, We used the combination of the “Procreate” App and the “Brush” Tool in order to create these.

