Elia Jiménez

Geometric pattern

Elia Jiménez
Elia Jiménez
  • Save
Geometric pattern branding icon vector empaque producto graphic design patron app illustration design
Download color palette

Geometric pattern in light and dark blue colors.
Created with adobe illustrator and mockup in adobe photoshop
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122610967/Geometric-pattern

Elia Jiménez
Elia Jiménez
Like