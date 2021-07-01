🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Thanks to self-isolation, yoga has become way closer to mere mortals. Many people discovered the magic of yoga and found their inner peace through the apps similar to the one that we designed. Take a look at our fresh shot — a yoga app 🧘🏼♂️
Yoga has an effect only if you practice it regularly. So, in the app, the user sees the daily progress and the schedule of the whole course. To make the user concentrate only on the practice we added a timer ⏰When you finish a practice module you get invited to the next one.
🟤 We used a calm color palette of beige and brown shades. It reflects the app’s idea because yoga practice helps you to find inner peace and harmony.
Created by Tanya Shukina
