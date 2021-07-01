Adheedhan Ravikumar
Chargebee Design

Notebook Cover - Design

We created this interesting composition as a part of promotional work around the tagline “Build the Future”- in which we strongly believe.
We designed the identity and created some beautiful swags.
This scintillating notebook might be a perfect fit for your work desk.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Rethinking design for Subscription Billing & RevOps

