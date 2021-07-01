/*

We're no strangers to love

You know the rules and so do I

A full commitment's what I'm thinking of

You wouldn't get this from any other guy

I just wanna tell you how I'm feeling

Gotta make you understand

Never gonna give you up,

Never gonna let you down

Never gonna run around and desert you

Never gonna make you cry,

Never gonna say goodbye

Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you

*/