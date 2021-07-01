Ksenia Nad

Oops! Connection Error
Hi, there 👋🏻

Yesterday, I have designed "No Internet screen" for my Daily UI Challenge.
Wanted to make it sweet and simple.

Press 'L' if liked ❤

Behance | Instagram

