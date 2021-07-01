SkipCash is a mobile payment app that offers a convenient and enjoyable experience throughout the payments journey for both consumers and merchants. We have designed and developed the mobile app, websites, and brand that caters to both customers and businesses.

Our team at PLATFORM was challenged with creating a new payment platform that would transform the cash-focused societal spending behavior in the Middle East to enable easier, faster, and more convenient payments between businesses and their customers.

As with all projects, we started with a discovery phase that helped to define the business strategy, product features, and roadmap. We followed that with a full experience and design phase, elevated by the branding we created and built the final product.

Launching publicly in 2020 in Qatar with expansion to follow, SkipCash gained the confidence and funding they needed from our work. The funding enabled them to continue building the final product and form important industry partnerships with an overwhelming amount of interest from customers and businesses alike.

In April 2021, SkipCash has raised a $2 million seed round from a group of private local investors and it’s expanding its data infrastructure across Qatar.

“Internal stakeholders are pleased with the aesthetics of the app interface and test user feedback. Beyond technical deliveries, PLATFORM has provided business development support tailored for their start-up stage client. Communicating frequently, they’ve become a trusted ongoing partner.”

Mohammed Aldelaimi

Co-Founder, SkipCash