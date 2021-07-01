Victory Invoice Template Design By Websroad

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Modern and colorful design that fit your new trend of design. Easily Editable for any layer. Just modify your invoice item and price text and address so it will be ready for you. if you already downloaded that so you may also like this invoice.
FEATURES:
+ Compatible with Adobe Illustrator (AI & EPS)
+ Separated layers
+ Clean and Minimalist
+ Easy to change color and photos
+ CMYK color mode
+ 300 DPI
+ Print Ready
Fonts:
+ https://www.dafont.com/azonix.font
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Montserrat?query=montserrat&preview.text_type=custom
NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks