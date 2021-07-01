Bakery App Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Make special celebrations grander with our newly designed bakery app.
Here we combine a rich layout with excellent quality imagery to grab visitor attention. We have utilized orange color to give a tasty food feel. Users can easily discover lip-smacking cakes, a wide variety of pastries and donuts through categories. This supports the customer's desire to buy a cake.
This fully-fledged online bakery app makes your online ordering process easier and faster and transparent.
Don't forget to like and comment. Give your valuable feedback that really means to us.
Tools: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@cmarix.com or
https://www.cmarix.com/inquiry.html#utm_source=Dribbble
—
Press “L” and shower some love.
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!
Instagram | Behance | Uplabs
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.