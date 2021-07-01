Bakery App Design

Make special celebrations grander with our newly designed bakery app.

Here we combine a rich layout with excellent quality imagery to grab visitor attention. We have utilized orange color to give a tasty food feel. Users can easily discover lip-smacking cakes, a wide variety of pastries and donuts through categories. This supports the customer's desire to buy a cake.

This fully-fledged online bakery app makes your online ordering process easier and faster and transparent.

Don't forget to like and comment. Give your valuable feedback that really means to us.

Tools: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@cmarix.com or

https://www.cmarix.com/inquiry.html#utm_source=Dribbble

—

Press “L” and shower some love.

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!

Instagram | Behance | Uplabs