Assetplus UI Design

Assetplus UI Design indian ui designer mutual funds money ui finance ui fintech user interface ui design india
Assetplus is a fintech platform for investment in mutual funds. Customers can invest using their mobile app or website. Assetplus has also built a very strong tool for fund managers to manage the investments for their clients, and I worked with their team on re-designing this product. It’s a desktop only tool which allows the managers to review, process and manage crores of rupees for thousands of clients easily.

