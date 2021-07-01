Eugene Sypchenko / QG Designs

Simply Food - a cooking app

Simply Food - a cooking app graphic design illustration design ux ui ux sketch figma application app logo branding
This time I'm presenting you a cooking app design project. The app aims to simplify the process of finding recipes for any occasion and taste. The app is like a social network for people who love cooking. Users can share their recipes, rate other users' recipes, read articles on cooking etc.

