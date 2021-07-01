Simply Food - a cooking app

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This time I'm presenting you a cooking app design project. The app aims to simplify the process of finding recipes for any occasion and taste. The app is like a social network for people who love cooking. Users can share their recipes, rate other users' recipes, read articles on cooking etc.
I'm available for hiring! Contact me at evgeniisypchenko@gmail.com or write to my Telegram at @eugene_qg