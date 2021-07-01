Mark Weiss

MetPro Basic App

I took the high end MetPro Concierge service and turned it into an automated app. It was quite the process turning a personal high touch fluid service into an automated app. It required a deep dive and asking the question of why are we doing this over and over again.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
