Amjad ✌️

Icona 1.1

Amjad ✌️
Amjad ✌️
Hire Me
  • Save
Icona 1.1 icondesign icons set iconpack iconography design mobile battery folder home flag trash coffe clock search lamp tv ui clean icon icons
Icona 1.1 icondesign icons set iconpack iconography design mobile battery folder home flag trash coffe clock search lamp tv ui clean icon icons
Icona 1.1 icondesign icons set iconpack iconography design mobile battery folder home flag trash coffe clock search lamp tv ui clean icon icons
Icona 1.1 icondesign icons set iconpack iconography design mobile battery folder home flag trash coffe clock search lamp tv ui clean icon icons
Download color palette
  1. icons, icona, uiux, uikit-3.png
  2. icons, icona, uiux, uikit.png
  3. icons, icona, uiux, uikit-1.png
  4. icons, icona, uiux, uikit-2.png

Hey Guys, Hope you all are happy to hear that have designed some cool icons named it icona, icona icons will be available soon for free download.

We are still working on it, comment your fav icons so we can brig it for you.

contact me helloui.Amjad@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram :
My Instagram Page

Shop at UI8:
UI8

Thank you

Amjad ✌️
Amjad ✌️
⏣ I sell solutions & build creative shapes of products.
Hire Me

More by Amjad ✌️

View profile
    • Like