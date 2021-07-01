Shajib H

Product Catalog Design

Shajib H
Shajib H
  • Save
Product Catalog Design bifold brochure design illustration color theory typography company profile company brochure brochure design brochure flyers products product catalog catalog branding graphic design
Download color palette

Product catalog designed using Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, and mockup with photoshop. White hat page design. A4 landscape.

Shajib H
Shajib H

More by Shajib H

View profile
    • Like