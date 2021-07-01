Andrew Turtsevych

Portrait Of a Kazakh Woman

Portrait Of a Kazakh Woman style watercolor pencil portrait beauty kazakhstan art girl minimalist fashion illustration
Drawn using Medibang Paint, Photoshop and Rebelle. From the album "Kazakh motives" about a trip to Kazakhstan

