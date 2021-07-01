Evince Development

Jewellery Landing Page

Evince Development
Evince Development
  • Save
Jewellery Landing Page fashion gold home page jewelry elegant ecommerce figma design real images hero banner minimalistic clean modern design web design women ornaments jewellery store jewellery landing page beauty uidesign
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!

This is a landing page exploration about the Jewellery Store Landing page called Look Up.

Hope you like the shot.

Don't forget to follow, press "L" if you like it!

Evince Development
Evince Development

More by Evince Development

View profile
    • Like