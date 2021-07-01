Aloysius Patrimonio

Tower Fall on Tower Creek in Northeastern Yellowstone WPA Art

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Hire Me
  • Save
Tower Fall on Tower Creek in Northeastern Yellowstone WPA Art scenery
Download color palette

WPA poster art of Tower Fall on Tower Creek located in northeastern Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming United States done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aloysius Patrimonio

View profile
    • Like