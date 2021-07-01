Aloysius Patrimonio

Painted Hills Within John Day Fossil Beds National Monument WPA

Painted Hills Within John Day Fossil Beds National Monument WPA landscape
Download color palette

WPA poster art of Painted Hills within John Day Fossil Beds National Monument located in Wheeler County, Oregon, United States done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
