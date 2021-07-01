Sorbet

Chloe - A Character Design Project

Download color palette
  1. Chloe - Post Cover - by Sorbet Draws.jpg
  2. Chloe - Initial Sketches - by Sorbet Draws.jpg
  3. Chloe - Silhouette Sketches - by Sorbet Draws.jpg
  4. Chloe - Expression Sketches - by Sorbet Draws.jpg
  5. Chloe - Facial Expressions - by Sorbet Draws.jpg
  6. Chloe - Turnaround - by Sorbet Draws.jpg
  7. Chloe - BookPack Sketches - by Sorbet Draws.jpg

A couple months ago I signed up for Caio Martins’ Character Design for Animation course on Domestika.

The brief was to create a character for a fictional series that takes place in a fantasy world where magic and technology meet.

Chloe is a 12 y/o human girl who wants to be a scientist like her dad. She is fascinated by the creatures that inhabit the world. As she adventures around the outskirts of the city, she records interesting things that she finds in her book-pack.

What do you think of Chloe’s design so far? Would you watch this cartoon?

