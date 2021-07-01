Aditya Mestry

MeetOn Event Booking App

MeetOn is an Event Booking application. Every component was designed carefully, the layout was also well-organized.

Please find full preview:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122614643/MeetOn-Event-Booking-App

What will you get:
⠀ • Clear and simple structure of 45 Screens
⠀ • Easy customization with XD components
⠀ • Well organized layers and groups
⠀ • Every component is pixel perfect
⠀ • Images included (for personal use only)

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
