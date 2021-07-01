MeetOn is an Event Booking application. Every component was designed carefully, the layout was also well-organized.

Please find full preview:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122614643/MeetOn-Event-Booking-App

What will you get:

⠀ • Clear and simple structure of 45 Screens

⠀ • Easy customization with XD components

⠀ • Well organized layers and groups

⠀ • Every component is pixel perfect

⠀ • Images included (for personal use only)