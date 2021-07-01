Barber Shop Admin Dashboard

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Guys 👋
Today we are pleased to introduce to you the concept of a Dashboard for Barbershop Management. The primary goal of this dashboard is to manage human resources, products, and revenue. its contains information such as barber's revenue statistics, details of the customers and the total revenue that has been obtained from barber services.
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator
