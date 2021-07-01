Barber Shop Admin Dashboard

Hello Guys 👋

Today we are pleased to introduce to you the concept of a Dashboard for Barbershop Management. The primary goal of this dashboard is to manage human resources, products, and revenue. its contains information such as barber's revenue statistics, details of the customers and the total revenue that has been obtained from barber services.

We’d love to discuss this shot with you! Leave your comment below.

Hit "L" if you like it and follow me for the latest updates.

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

Be sure to follow our @Multiqos team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop us a few lines at biz@multiqos.com

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@multiqos.com or https://multiqos.com/contact-us/?utm_source=Dribbble

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and don't forget to follow us!

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

*Customization available as per your requirement.

We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.