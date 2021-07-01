超人单

618潮玩banner设计/Banner Design

618潮玩banner设计/Banner Design 运营 graphic design 横幅 illustration icon ux ui design
This is my design of the banner page, I hope you can like this style of trendy play machine

这是我设计的横幅页，希望大家能喜欢这种潮玩机械风格

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
