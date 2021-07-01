Y the Wait - Order Food Online

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Enjoy your day to the fullest with smart food ordering - Y the Wait. Whether you’re planning for a party or don’t have to cook for food. You can install the Y the Wait app on your smartphones and order food online. The app gives you all the time convenience whether you want to dine-in, takeaway & pre-order meals from your favorite restaurants. A smart app will solve your wait in line problem, contactless payments, and many more.