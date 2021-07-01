Henry Gillis ⨀

Gaia Léon – Sustainable Fashion Landing Page

Gaia Léon – Sustainable Fashion Landing Page grid swiss design vegan fashion sustainable fashion sustainability sustainable leather bag vegan leather fashion bags fashion ux ui landing page dark logo typography branding web design dark ui website
What's up everyone

Here's the landing page for Gaia Léon. The bold mission statement of this sustainable fashion brand jumps right out at the visitor. Based on a classic Swiss grid with large typography and imagery. Really enjoying the mix between the high-fashion and down to earth, sustainable vibes.

You can find the scrolled page in the second and third slide.

Let me know what you think!
Have a great day and take care ✌️,
Henry

Henry Gillis ⨀
Henry Gillis ⨀
