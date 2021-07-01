Gaia Léon – Sustainable Fashion Landing Page

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here's the landing page for Gaia Léon. The bold mission statement of this sustainable fashion brand jumps right out at the visitor. Based on a classic Swiss grid with large typography and imagery. Really enjoying the mix between the high-fashion and down to earth, sustainable vibes.
You can find the scrolled page in the second and third slide.
Let me know what you think!
Have a great day and take care ✌️,
Henry
