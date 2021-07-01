🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Had the absolute pleasure of working with the Eway team over the past 6+ months on delivering a scalable and refreshed responsive website to tie into a complete overhaul of brand, social and overall market position in the very competitive online payments market.
Eway is up against the big players - Stripe, PayPal, Square and Adyen to name a few. The focus on this project was to deliver a design system across 50+ desktop and mobile components, multiple user journeys, and to align the wonderful new brand that the JSAcreative team has worked tirelessly on.
Built on a heavily customised Wordpress Multisite foundation, the end-to-end experience through to conversion is still a work in progress, but the public facing website is a fantastic start.
Supported by a gun core project team of developers, account and project managers, client services and animators, we're super proud of the result.
Eway - Effortless online payments
Eway
JSAcreative
https://www.eway.com.au/
https://jsacreative.com.au/
http://aaronlepik.com/
User Experience Designer
User Interface Designer
Digital Designer