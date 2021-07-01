Had the absolute pleasure of working with the Eway team over the past 6+ months on delivering a scalable and refreshed responsive website to tie into a complete overhaul of brand, social and overall market position in the very competitive online payments market.

Eway is up against the big players - Stripe, PayPal, Square and Adyen to name a few. The focus on this project was to deliver a design system across 50+ desktop and mobile components, multiple user journeys, and to align the wonderful new brand that the JSAcreative team has worked tirelessly on.

Built on a heavily customised Wordpress Multisite foundation, the end-to-end experience through to conversion is still a work in progress, but the public facing website is a fantastic start.

Supported by a gun core project team of developers, account and project managers, client services and animators, we're super proud of the result.

Eway - Effortless online payments

Eway

JSAcreative

https://www.eway.com.au/

https://jsacreative.com.au/

http://aaronlepik.com/

User Experience Designer

User Interface Designer

Digital Designer