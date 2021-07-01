Shopery Grocery eCommerce Website

Hi dribbble, This is another ThemeForest template that was recently approved. Shopery is a premium Figma template for eCommerce businesses based on organic food. This website is based on lots of ux research and solving user pain points. This website is made for the user who loves to eat organic, fresh, healthy food. Users can easily find a product with an advanced filter. Very secure & simple checkout process that help you to quickly order your product. It also includes a user dashboard, Where you can see your activities, order history, wishlist, shopping card, and you can also edit & manage debit cards & credit cards. Hope you all like It. Let me know on the commend how I can improve it more. 😀😀😀

