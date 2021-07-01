Carlos G Notario

Crypto project website

Carlos G Notario
Carlos G Notario
  • Save
Download color palette

After a long hiatus learning and improving my webGL abilities, I'm back with commercial work. This time with the website of a promising project in the crypto space which website will release tomorrow with my creative code and design.

I will be available for work on the second half of July, so if you are interested or know someone who might be seeking for a creative developer with a knack for design and 3D, don't hesitate to get in touch!

Carlos G Notario
Carlos G Notario
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Carlos G Notario

View profile
    • Like