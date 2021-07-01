Crypto project website

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
After a long hiatus learning and improving my webGL abilities, I'm back with commercial work. This time with the website of a promising project in the crypto space which website will release tomorrow with my creative code and design.
I will be available for work on the second half of July, so if you are interested or know someone who might be seeking for a creative developer with a knack for design and 3D, don't hesitate to get in touch!