Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Design Stock

Beauty classy serif

Design Stock
Design Stock
  • Save
Beauty classy serif sans logo font classic font chic beauty font typeface modern serif display ligature font
Download color palette

grande is also included full set of:

uppercase and lowercase letters
alternates and ligatures
multilingual characters
numerals
punctuations

Get It Here https://crmrkt.com/vrDmpN

Design Stock
Design Stock

More by Design Stock

View profile
    • Like