Vixafile Logo Design: Letter V + File Folders

Logo design for Vixafile. Vixafile is a file manager app targeted towards people who needs to deal with documents. It has useful features like a built-in PDF Viewer, document scanner, file converter, file size compressor, live sharing, etc. The concept combines the letter v + file folders into a modern logo mark. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

