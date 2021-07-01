Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nandu Vijayan

Onboarding Page UI Design

Nandu Vijayan
Nandu Vijayan
  • Save
Onboarding Page UI Design uiuxdesigner typography black white design page onboarding green app mobile plant figma xd uxdesign ux uidesign ui
Download color palette

Onboarding page ui design for a plant care app.
Created for XD Daily Creative Challenge.

BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM

Nandu Vijayan
Nandu Vijayan

More by Nandu Vijayan

View profile
    • Like