Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jobayda Akter

Business Flyer

Jobayda Akter
Jobayda Akter
  • Save
Business Flyer print design graphicdesign branding brand identity illustration banner company corporate brochure flyer business flyer
Download color palette

New Business Flyer design.

A4 size, CMYK color.
If you like the Design, just press the "L" key to appreciate.

Contact jobayda7131@gmail.com
Follow me on
Behance
Twitter
Instagram

Jobayda Akter
Jobayda Akter

More by Jobayda Akter

View profile
    • Like