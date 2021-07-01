Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jyoti

#Influencers & Sponsors collaborative app

Jyoti
Jyoti
  • Save
#Influencers & Sponsors collaborative app kids brands new campaign twitter youtube instagram product details campaign list brands profile analytics price payment dashboards sponsor influencer app
Download color palette

This is my shot influencers & sponsors app design. I have created home page, dashboard page, influencerslist, influencer, Brands, sponsors, Campaign, Campaign details & profile pages.

Jyoti
Jyoti

More by Jyoti

View profile
    • Like