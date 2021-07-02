Claw Creative Co.

SRHS Cheer "Virtually Unstoppable" Team Tees

Claw Creative Co.
Claw Creative Co.
Hire Me
  • Save
SRHS Cheer "Virtually Unstoppable" Team Tees face mask quarantine bulldogs bulldog apparel design apparel mascot design illustrator illustration vector
Download color palette

Quarantine 2020 was hard on everybody, let's just be real. But for the boys and girls of the SRHS Cheer team, they had just started their season when the quarantine went into effect. To keep their spirits up, we worked with their coach to create a surprise tee that would be hand-delivered to each team member's doorstep!

Claw Creative Co.
Claw Creative Co.
Bold, clean, story-driven brand identity design.
Hire Me

More by Claw Creative Co.

View profile
    • Like