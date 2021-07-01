A>B Colour Journey

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I used the time in lockdown last year to explore my local neighbourhood and took notice of all the closed shops for lease. I photographed them and looked at the links between the for lease signs and environmental objects that were a similiar colour. I also looked into how to inverse the emptiness of the shopfronts to help bring some colour back into those spaces.