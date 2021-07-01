Charles Delaney

Colour In Context: Plato.3

Colour In Context: Plato.3
Part 3 of a series of digital portraits featuring Plato. Inspired by his quote "A painter is just a mixer and grinder of multi-coloured drugs".

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
