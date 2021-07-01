Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Charan

Download the app

Charan
Charan
  • Save
Download the app web ui interaction design design dailyui ux
Download color palette

Designed a Download the app Interface. This is Used for when an App Finally came to the Market. For marketing Purpose to promote your content on Google Play and available on App Store Badges. Here the Badges are the mail Call to action Not the Mockups or Something. Mockup Kept for attractive Purpose.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Charan
Charan

More by Charan

View profile
    • Like