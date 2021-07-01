Srivathson Thyagarajan

Microsoft SharePoint Icons

Microsoft SharePoint Icons sharepoint operating system windows office365 indows microsoft vector logo illustration branding design concept dailyuichallenge
Day #1 of 30
Starting of this month with some refreshed glassmorphism concept icons for Microsoft. Presented here is the Microsoft SharePoint icons. A series in the making for all Microsoft app icons, this is the 7-th such shot.

Press L if you like it and leave a suggestion or feedback. That'd be really helpful.

In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
