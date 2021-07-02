CLAW Creative Co.

San Rafael High School Comp Team Nationals 2020

San Rafael High School Comp Team Nationals 2020 hustle disneyland apparel apparel design design illustrator illustration vector
We love working with our friends across the Bay at San Rafael High School. Whenever they ask us to design their merch for their trip to USA Spirit Nationals in Anaheim every year, we end up collaborating on some truly fun stuff. This concept didn't make it off the cutting room floor, but it was still one of our favorite whimsical designs.

