EUPHORIA PARTY - Psychedelic Style Font

Euphoria Party is a psychedelic style font. This font is inspired by vintage albums and posters from 1960s music bands. The classic, fun and groovy impression is very visible. But in this font I combine several variations such as the ligature. It makes this font even more unique and different.

Euphoria Party is also great for any kind of display purpose from album, cover,poster, label, tshirt, apparel, signage, quote, logo, greeting card,logotype and many more.

This font is also support multi language.

In Zip Package :

– Euphoria Party otf

– Euphoria Party ttf

– Euphoria Party woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate

– Ligature

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message.

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

