Sakshi Bhutra

Weekly Meal Planner

Weekly Meal Planner nutritionchart caloriecalculator dailyuiday4 dailyui mobileui calculator mealplanner
Took another route to understand calculator. Here is a UI design of an app that caculates your BMI, takes into consideration your target and estimates the amount of calories you need to consume each day along with a meal planner for all days and meals with the right nutrition value breakdown.
#DailyUI

