Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emily Sarah Cole

Emily Sarah Cole 2021 Banner Logo

Emily Sarah Cole
Emily Sarah Cole
  • Save
Emily Sarah Cole 2021 Banner Logo banner black violet indigo red pink punk skull logo illustration grunge graphic design emilysarahcole design branding brand
Download color palette

Created on June 30th, this is the 2021 banner logo for my professional brand.

Emily Sarah Cole
Emily Sarah Cole

More by Emily Sarah Cole

View profile
    • Like