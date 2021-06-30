Maxim Aginsky

A touch of blue. Arrowww v17

Maxim Aginsky
Maxim Aginsky
  • Save
A touch of blue. Arrowww v17 mobile
Download color palette

Second part of the working process on the Arrowww v17 website and identity. April 2021
The case on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119981027/But-Lab-2-Arrowww-v17

Follow my work on the social:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Maxim Aginsky
Maxim Aginsky

More by Maxim Aginsky

View profile
    • Like